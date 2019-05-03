Arc For Dance Festival | Athens | May 4-26

Inspired by the “noise” created by dance, the 11th edition of the ARC For Dance Festival features choreographers and ensembles from different parts of the world, mainly young or emerging artists representing contemporary trends and themes. This year's event includes eight new works, five of which are having their world premiere, Satchie Noro and Silvain Ohl presenting a “dance origami in progress” on a 40-foot container in Elefsina, and several workshops. For details about the program and the venues where the festival will be taking place, visit www.arcfordancefestival.gr.