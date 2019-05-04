Fast Forward Festival | Athens | May 5-19

The 6th Fast Forward Festival gets under way at the Onassis Cultural Center on Sunday, May 5, with a party and a show by performer Wu Tsang of “One Emerging from a Point of View.” Running through May 19, the event aims to challenge prevailing attitudes about art and life, with hybrid performances, installations and video works arising from months-long collaborations with local communities and artists. For details, visit www.sgt.gr.

Onassis Cultural Center, 107 Syngrou Avenue, tel 210.900.5800