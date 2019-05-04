Origin of Agriculture | Athens | May 6

University of Sheffield Professor Glynis Jones will be delivering the Marc & Ismene Fitch Laboratory annual lecture at the British School at Athens on Monday, May 6, at 7 p.m. Jones, who is a member of the Association for Environmental Archaeology and the British representative on the steering panel for the International Work Group for Palaeoethnobotany (IWGP), will lecture on “The origin and spread of agriculture: What do the plants have to say?” Admission is free of charge.



British School, 52 Souidias, Kolonaki, tel 211.102.2800, www.bsa.ac.uk