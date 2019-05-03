Trial over camera operator's Easter death postponed; girl's shooter released

A Kalamata court on Friday postponed until May 15 the trial of seven people, including one municipal official, who were arrested in connection with the fatal injury of a 53-year-old camera operator during a flare-throwing contest on Easter Sunday.

The court accepted the request of the defense lawyers for an expert to be assigned to examine amateur video footage from the night of the tragedy which, the victim’s relatives claim, incriminate the seven suspects.

Meanwhile, a 54-year-old man charged with firing a stray bullet that hit an 8-year-old girl during Easter celebrations at the village of Thespies in Viotia, also last Sunday, was given conditional release after defending himself before an investigating magistrate.