NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Man convicted for beating tax inspector gets suspended sentence

TAGS: Crime

An owner of a cafeteria in the northern city of Alexandroupoli was handed a 30-month suspended jail sentence on Friday for assaulting a tax inspector earlier this week.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when officials of the Independent Public Revenue Authority found that the proprietor had not issued receipts for services rendered, among other violations.

After he was informed that his business would be shut down for 48 hours, the proprietor punched one of the inspectors several times.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 