Man convicted for beating tax inspector gets suspended sentence

An owner of a cafeteria in the northern city of Alexandroupoli was handed a 30-month suspended jail sentence on Friday for assaulting a tax inspector earlier this week.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when officials of the Independent Public Revenue Authority found that the proprietor had not issued receipts for services rendered, among other violations.

After he was informed that his business would be shut down for 48 hours, the proprietor punched one of the inspectors several times.