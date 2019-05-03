PoS to be installed in cabs

Taxi drivers will be able to install points of sale (PoS) devices in their vehicles with the introduction of new legislation that will also bring changes to popular taxi-hailing apps like Beat.

With the installation of PoS devices customers will be able to pay for their taxi fare with a debit or credit card.

Payment to drivers of taxi hailing apps will also change so that they can collect the total amount due to them with the use of the PoS device, depositing their provider’s commission in its bank account.