Mytilineos sees turnover, profits jump in Q1

Blue-chip company Mytilineos posted significant growth in both turnover and profitability in the first quarter of 2019, according to data released on Friday.

On a consolidated basis, turnover amounted to 513.9 million euros, compared with 360.7 million euros in the same quarter last year, resulting in an increase of 42.5 percent.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) stood at 92 million euros, up from 76.9 million euros from the corresponding period in 2018, posting an increase of 19.6 percent.

Net profits after tax and minority interests came to 49.7 million euros, against 41.1 million euros in 2018, recording an increase of 20.9 percent.

Respectively, earnings per share amounted to 0.348 euros, up from 0.288 euros last year.