Greek industrial producer prices post EU’s highest growth

Greece boasted the highest increase in industrial producer prices in March among European Union members, while Cyprus saw the second sharpest decline, Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, said on Friday.

On a monthly basis industrial producer prices climbed 1.1 percent in Greece, followed by Luxembourg and Romania (both +0.8 percent), said Eurostat in a press release.

The largest monthly decreases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Denmark (-1.6 percent), Cyprus (-1.2 percent) and Estonia (-0.8 percent). Compared with February 2019, the industrial producer prices fell by 0.1 percent in the eurozone, while rising by 0.1 percent across the EU.

On a yearly basis, the index rose by 2.9 percent in the euro area and by 3.1 percent in the EU.

Compared with February this year, the industrial producer prices in the euro area in March fell by 0.5 percent for the energy sector and remained stable for non-durable consumer goods.

They rose by 0.1 percent for both capital goods and durable consumer goods, and by 0.2 percent for intermediate goods. Prices in total industry excluding energy remained stable. [Xinhua]