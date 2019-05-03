Communist party lodges amendment to raise tax-free threshold

Just a few days before conservative New Democracy’s planned submission in Parliament of a legislative amendment for the abolition of a planned reduction to the tax-free threshold, the Greek Communist Party (KKE) has tabled its own amendment.

Describing the planned reduction as “squeezing already slashed incomes,” KKE said it should not only be abolished but that the threshold should be increased.

Earlier this week ND leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he intended to submit an amendment in the House next Monday to revoke a planned reduction in the tax-free threshold, calling on Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to honor his own pledge on the issue by backing the opposition’s motion.

Mitsotakis also plans to lodge a censure motion against Alternate Health Minister Pavlos Polakis after he accused ND MEP candidate Stelios Kymbouropoulos of using affirmative action laws to get a public sector job and then criticizing those laws.