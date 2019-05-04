MULTIMEDIA | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
IN IMAGES

Mosul’s Greek tragedy

  • mosul-play_web

TAGS: Theater

The mythical figure of Agamemnon lies dead against the backdrop of the ruins of the war-torn Iraqi city of Mosul during rehearsals of an adaptation of the ‘Oresteia,’ a trilogy of Greek tragedies written by Athenian dramatist Aeschylus in the 5th century BC. ‘The Orestes of Mosul’ by Swiss theater director Milo Rau and his Belgium-based NTGent theater company features amateur actors, residents of the troubled city which once served as a bastion of now-defunct Islamic State. The play began its tour in April in Belgium. [Sergey Ponomarev for the New York Times] 

Online

ARCHIVE




 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 