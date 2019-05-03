OPAP-owned Horse Races SA is going back into action on Sunday at the Markopoulo course. Races will now take place on Sundays instead of Saturdays due to OPAP’s intention to turn the course into the "Markopoulo Entertainment Park."

OPAP’s seeks turn it into a venue for the entire family, not just punters. "The focus of our activity is to develop the course’s facilities on several levels," Odysseas Christoforou, the company’s vice-president, said this week.

"That includes holding races on Sundays so that they enter the broader sporting program of the day and developing a family day for children and adults alike," he added.