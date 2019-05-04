One side of the coin, as demonstrated by the figures of the Single Social Security Entity (EFKA), is that employment is on the rise. The flipside of that coin is the quality of this employment.

How can anyone in his or her right mind celebrate the fact that one third of the country’s workforce receives a monthly salary of 384 euros?

Someone could speculate that the real income of these workers is higher due to hidden earnings. But even in this case, the distortions in the country’s labor market are obvious: Disproportionately high contributions have become a bane to employers and employees alike, pushing them towards clandestine labor.

This is a situation which justifies those that that want not just a reform but a complete redesign of the social security contribution system from scratch.