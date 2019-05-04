Police arrest Rouvikonas leader; another threatens judges

Police have arrested an unnamed leader of the self-described “anarchist collective” Rouvikonas (Rubicon in Greek), while another leader of the same group has, eponymously, threatened judges if they do not grant a furlough to convicted terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas, who is on a hunger strike.

Police said the 53-year-old anarchist leader was arrested late Friday, after the group raided, again, a law office that also serves as a debt collection agency on behalf of a bank. The anarchists smashed equipment at the law agency's offices, on a street across from the Greek Parliament.

In an unrelated development, acknowledged Rouvikonas leader Giorgos Kalaitzidis has threatened judges on his Facebook account if they do not grant a furlough to Koufodinas, who is serving multiple life sentences for his role as the main gunman on several murders commiment by terrorist group November 17, until his arrest in 2002. Koufodinas, who has been granted several furloughs in the past few years but was denied this time, is protesting the decision with a hunger strike.

“This Thursday, the 3-member misdemeanor court council of Volos will decide if we will have the first victim of a hunger strike in Greece. Dimitris Koufodinas' health is already compromised and it is up in the air whether he can make it for the next few days. The three Volos judges will make a decision that will directly affect Dimitris' life, ours and theirs. I hope they do not cut through this red thread. Because, if they do, everything will turn red,” Kalaitzidis wrote.