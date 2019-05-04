EU voices ‘grave concern’ over Turkish intentions to conduct drilling activities within Cyprus' EEZ

In response to Turkey’s plans to conduct drilling operations within Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ) off its western coast, the European Union has expressed its “grave concern” pledging to “respond appropriately and and in full solidarity” with the East Mediterranean nation.



In a statement on Saturday, the EU’s High Representative/Vice-President Federica Mogherini said that the European Council had already “strongly condemned Turkey’s continued illegal actions in the Eastern Mediterranean” in March last year.



“In this context, we urgently call on Turkey to show restraint, respect the sovereign rights of Cyprus in its exclusive economic zone and refrain from any such illegal action to which the European Union will respond appropriately and in full solidarity with Cyprus,” she said.