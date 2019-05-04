Archbishop Demetrios of America resigns

Archbishop Demetrios of America has submitted his resignation to Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomaios.

Demetrios resigned on Saturday on the second day of his visit to Istanbul, where he also informed Vartholomaios about current affairs of the Archdiocese of America, including steps to improve its finances following the reports of financial mismanagement in the construction of the Saint Nicholas Shrine at the World Trade Center in New York.



Vartholomaios, the spiritual leader of Orthodox Christians worldwide, had twice called on the 90-year-old Demetrios to resign but the latter had resisted.



The Holy Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate is expected to discuss the matter of succession when it convenes on May 9.

