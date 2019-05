There will be no ferry services Monday between Corfu, Igoumenitsa, Paxoi and the Diaponteia islands, as dockworkers walk off the job.

The union of local dockworkers organized a strike this week instead of on May 1, when the rest of the country’s ferry boats remained tied up at port.

It said that its decision not to strike last week was aimed at facilitating holidaymakers during the long Easter and Labor Day weekend.