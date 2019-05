Two people were killed on Saturday when the car they were in crashed with an oncoming train as it attempted to pass through an unmanned level crossing in a rural part of Imathia in northern Greece.

According to local news site Verianet.gr, the driver of the car was a 54-year-old local resident, while his passenger was a 74-year-old woman.

The car was reportedly dragged for more than 300 meters before the train was able to come to a halt.