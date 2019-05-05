Patra rail service extends to beach

Transport authorities in Patra will be launching the trial run of an extension to the western port city’s suburban rail network (Proastiakos) to Kato Achaia.

The extension adds eight new stops to the suburban railway route, south of Patra, and is mainly aimed at facilitating workers employed in the city’s industrial zone (VIPE), but also to serve locals and tourists visiting the area’s beaches.

The 5.4-million-euro project is expected to go into full operation by the end of the month.