MONDAY

New Democracy plans to submit a censure motion in Parliament against Alternate Health Minister Pavlos Polakis.

The Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE) will release the April results of its Financial Surveys.

TUESDAY

The American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce and Symeon G. Tsomokos SA are co-organizing the seventh annual Exposec-DefenseWorld Conference. The event’s theme is “Defining a Modern Defense and Security Strategy,” and it will take place at the Hellenic Armed Forces Officers Club (LAED), Rigillis Square, Athens, under the auspices of the Ministry of National Defense and the General Directorate for Defense Investments and Armaments (GDDIA). (Info: www.amcham.gr)

Athens-listed Space Hellas holds its annual general shareholders’ meeting.

WEDNESDAY

The British Hellenic Chamber of Commerce organizes an event on “Corporate Governance & Effective Management Practices as a Value Driver for Greek Companies,” at 2 Loukianou, Kolonaki, Athens, from 9.30 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Info: 210.721.0361, l.stefa@bhcc.gr)

Economics professor and former minister Anastasios Giannitsis delivers a lecture on “Greece and the Future: A crucial route,” at the Derigny Amphitheater of the Athens University of Economic and Business. The lecture is part of the Jean Monnet Seminar Program. It starts at 7 p.m. and admission is free of charge.

Listed companies CNL Capital and Profile are holding their annual general meetings.

THURSDAY

The American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce holds an event titled “America Made Easy,” from 9.30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Radisson Blu Park Hotel, Atlantis Room, 10 Alexandras, Athens. The event will be repeated on Friday in Thessaloniki, at the Electra Palace Hotel, 9 Aristotelous Square. (Info: www.amcham.gr)

The E-Kyklos think-tank and the Hellenic Association for European Law organize an event in honor of Europe Day, titled “The Challenge of the European Idea,” at 6.30 p.m. at the Electra Palace hotel, 18-20 Navarchou Nikodimou, Plaka, Athens. (Info: ekyklos.gr)

The inaugural conference on “Diversity in Business” is held at Zappeion in central Athens. (Info: www.diversityconference.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will publish the February results of its labor force survey.

Listed Trastor Real Estate Investment Company holds an extraordinary general meeting.

FRIDAY

The Innovators 2019 Conference on Tech-enabled Creativity takes place at the Dais conference center, 151 Mesogeion, Maroussi, Athens. (Info: www.innovatorsconference.gr)

The 3rd scientific conference on Competition Law, “Bringing Order in a Jungle,” is held at the Wyndham Grand Hotel, 2 Megalou Alexandrou, Athens. (Info: 210.367.8920)

The first festival and exhibition for disabled people, titled “Alter Weekend,” takes place at Helexpo Maroussi, 39 Kifissias, Maroussi, Athens. To Sunday. (Info: www.alterweekend.gr)



Ascen Tec, the first international exhibition in Greece on lift technologies, opens at the Mediterranean Exhibition Center in Paeania, east Attica. To Sunday. (Info: www.ascen-tec.gr)

The annual Funeral Expo opens at the Thessaloniki International Exhibition Center. To Sunday. (Info: www.funeralexpo.gr)

The Greek Bio-Economy Forum organizes a two-day event on bioeconomy at Goethe-Institut Thessaloniki, 66 Vassilissis Olgas. To Saturday. (Info: bioeconomyforum.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority releases its February data on construction activity, its March provisional figures on commercial transactions, the March readings of its industrial production index, and the April statistics on consumer prices and on motor vehicle licenses.