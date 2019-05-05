Panathinaikos and Olympiakos scored easy wins on Saturday for the Basket League, but the big question hangs over this coming Wednesday’s game between Olympiakos and Promitheas, that could see the Reds get relegated.

In games postponed from previous rounds, Panathinaikos saw off host Holargos 81-64 and Olympiakos defeated Kolossos Rhodes in Piraeus, in the match that mathematically sealed the relegation of Kolossos.

However Olympiakos may follow Kolossos to the A2 if it fails to turn up for the match it is supposed to host on Wednesday against Promitheas, as it has professed if one of the three referees the Piraeus club has blacklisted, Panayiotis Anastopoulos, arrives at the Peace and Friendship Stadium to officiate the match, after being appointed to this game by the federation.



Olympiakos announced it will issue tickets worth just one euro each for the Promitheas game, in a bid to have the stands filled to capacity and exercise pressure on Anastopoulos not to officiate Wednesday's match...

The Reds are also waiting for the May 24 meeting of the Adriatic League that will decide whether it will accept the Piraeus team in its championship. If that does happen, Olympiakos will participate in the A2 next year with his youth team, saving its main roster for the Euroleague and the Adriatic League.