US calls on Turkey to cancel drilling plans

The State Department is calling on Turkey to reverse its decision to begin drilling operations within Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone.

In a statement, State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus calls the decision “highly provocative” that “risks raising tensions in the region.”

"The United States is deeply concerned by Turkey's announced intentions to begin offshore drilling operations in an area claimed by the Republic of Cyprus as its Exclusive Economic Zone," Ortagus said Sunday.

"This step is highly provocative and risks raising tensions in the region. We urge Turkish authorities to halt these operations and encourage all parties to act with restraint."

[ANA-MPA]