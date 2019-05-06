Israeli ambassador expresses support for Cyprus' EEZ rights

The Israeli Ambassador to Cyprus Sammy Revel has expressed its support for Nicosia following Turkey's decision to begin drilling operations within Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

"Israel is following with serious concern recent steps taken by Turkey in Cyprus EEZ, off its western coast," Revel wrote on Twitter.

"Israel reiterated its full support and solidarity with Cyprus in exercising its sovereign rights in its EEZ and expresses its opposition to any attempt to violate these rights," Revel added.

Revel's comments came as the State Department called on Turkey to reverse its decision to begin drilling operations off Cyprus, describing it as “highly provocative” and saying it “risks raising tensions in the region.”

