Cyprus sends UN its EEZ coordinates over Turkey drilling

Cypriot authorities have submitted to the United Nations the coordinates delineating the boundaries of Cyprus's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and the continental shelf in the wake of Turkey's decision to start drilling within Cyprus's EEZ.

Cypriot Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides said on Saturday that President Nicos Anastasiades will be convening the National Council to discuss the latest Turkish actions off Cyprus.

The coordinates would also be published in the government gazette, he said.

Christodoulides added that Nicosia is in contact with European Union member states concerning Turkey’s illegal actions and discussions are under way about preparing countermeasures.

Meanwhile Cypriot authorities have launched procedures to have an international arrest warrant issued for the crew of Turkey's Fatih drillship off Cyprus.

