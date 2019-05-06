Iggy Pop & James | Athens | June 7-30

The dates and lineup for what has grown to become Greece's biggest rock festival, Release, have been announced and tickets are on sale. The event at Plateia Nerou (Water Square) on the southern coast of Athens at Palaio Faliro has several great acts coming this year, including punk icon Iggy Pop headlining a star-packed night with a set of crowd-pleasing classics from his solo albums as well as his time with the Stooges on Saturday, June 8. On the same night, English rock band James will be returning to Greece with its latest album, “Living in Extraordinary Times,” as well as older favorites, while the roster will close with London-based alt-rock act Shame, which broke out on the scene at the start of last year with the critically acclaimed album “Songs of Praise.” For more details and tickets, visit www.releaseathens.gr.