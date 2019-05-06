Lessons of War II | Athens | May 7-10 & 12-14

Yiannis Lignadis' “Lessons of War II: The Sicilian Dramas” is the second part of an original dramatization of Thucydides’ “History of the Peloponnesian War.” Directed by Dimitris Lignadis, the play draws material from the sixth, seventh and part of the eighth book of Thucydides’ “History,” presenting key aspects of the war’s second phase, the Sicilian Expedition (415-413 BC), which resulted in the crushing defeat of the Athenian forces. Shows at the Athens Concert Hall start at 9 p.m., and include English surtitles. Tickets cost 12-18 euros.



Athens Concert Hall, Vassilissis Sofias & 1 Kokkali,

tel 210.728.2156, www.megaron.gr