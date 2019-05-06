Union calls for action over spike in violence at hospitals

The union of Greek hospital workers, POEDIN, has bemoaned another spike in violence against hospital staff by patients or their relatives and called on Health Minister Andreas Xanthos to take action to address the issue.

In a statement on Monday, POEDIN blamed a spike in assaults – it reported six incidents since May 1 – on the “tremendous staff shortages and poverty” which, it said, have led a growing number of people to seek treatment at public hospitals.

The union said hospital administrations have refused to file law suits against the culprits, “passing the buck” to the victims of the attacks.