Freighter smashes into Patras dock, no injuries

A freighter carrying wheeled cargo crashed on Monday afternoon into the dock of the port city of Patras in the northern Peloponnese while it was trying to dock, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.

The Italian-flagged ro-ro vessel “Eurocargo Livorno” had left Bari with eight passengers and a cargo of 283 trucks, the report said.

The Greek shipping ministry said nobody was reported injured in the incident and the vessel suffered a small dent on the right side of its hull, over the waterline.

The freighter was moored at the port with the help of a tugboat.

No details were provided on what may have caused the accident.