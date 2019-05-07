Irianna, Pericles to be compensated for wrongful imprisonment

Two people who were wrongfully jailed as members of the urban guerrilla group Conspiracy of the Cells of Fire will receive 15 euros for each of the 400 days they spent in prison, according to an appeals court decision on Monday.

The 13-year convictions of a 29-year-old PhD candidate known as Irianna, and 34-year-old Agricultural School graduate Pericles, were overturned last year on the grounds of insufficient evidence to prove an active link with the group.

Their lawyers on Monday claimed that their imprisonment was not only unjust but an impediment to their professional careers as they were both socially stigmatized.