Ex-minister given until June 3 for questioning

Marios Salmas, a former deputy health minister for New Democracy, has been given until June 3 to prepare for questioning by corruption prosecutors over a possible breach of faith while he was in office in 2015-16.

The case concerns the alleged overpricing of diagnostic arthroscopies, at the possible instigation of the former official, to the detriment of Greece’s main national healthcare provider.

Salmas’ immunity from prosecution was lifted by MPs in a vote last month.