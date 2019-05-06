Attica Bank Properties seeks to bolster market share

Attica Bank’s real estate asset management subsidiary Attica Bank Properties is seeking a more active role in the administration of the group’s properties, as well as a market share in the property sector in Greece in 2019.

The company has already made a bid for a City of Athens project for the supply of utilization services for the municipality’s 461 real estate assets through an online tender. It is also eyeing other public sector entities as possible clients, such as the Deposits and Loans Fund and social security funds.

Furthermore, the management of Attica Bank Properties is in favor of its participation in the administration of third parties’ real estate investment companies, beyond Attica Bank.

Sources say that the value of the property portfolio of Greece’s fifth largest lender is around 160 million and mostly consists of commercial properties, such as offices, stores and warehouses, which form a promising basis for the creation of a real estate investment company.