Greek FM raps Tirana after removal of bilingual signposts

TAGS: Diplomacy

Foreign Minister Giorgos Katrougalos on Monday warned that Greece will take legal recourse if the interests of ethnic Greeks in Albania are in “any way” compromised, following a decision by Albanian authorities to remove bilingual signposts from ethnic Greek villages in the area of Finiki.

Katrougalos also said he has received “reassurances” from Tirana over the issue of properties belonging to ethnic Greeks in the Himara region, after the government in April agreed to remove a clause in its gazette allowing for their seizure as part of an urban rejuvenation project.

He added that one of the criteria for Albania’s accession to the European Union, “which Greece supports,” is the protection of minority rights.

