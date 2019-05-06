ND submits censure motion against minister, gov't responds with confidence vote

Conservative main opposition New Democracy submitted on Monday afternoon a censure motion against Alternate Health Minister Pavlos Polakis, as it had announced last week, which prompted the government to counter the move with a confidence vote.



ND's move comes after Polakis slammed a conservative quadriplegic MEP candidate for using affirmative action laws.



ND leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis told lawmakers the motion was tabled because “Polakis' political behavior has exceeded every democratic boundary” and because “he represents the cynicism and vulgarity in public life.”



“Mr. Mitsotakis' problem is not Polakis,” responded Deputy Prime Minister Yiannis Dragasakis. “It is [PM Alexis] Tsipras and the popular support he enjoys and his acceptance in Europe. His problem is the government of SYRIZA and its ability to resolve society's big problems.”



In anticipation of the moves, House speakers decided earlier that the debate on a confidence vote is to begin in Parliament on Wednesday with a vote scheduled for Friday night.