Modern art on a sacred island

“Another Time V,” a sculpture by British artist Sir Antony Gormley, stands at the archaeological site of Delos, in a photograph made available Monday. A total of 29 iron “bodyforms,” part of the ongoing “Sight” installation, have been installed amid the ruins of the ancient Sanctuary of Apollo, over 5,000 years since the tiny islet, only a stone’s throw away from the legendary party island of Myconos, was last inhabited. The site-specific exhibition is organized with the collaboration of the Neon nonprofit and the Ephorate of Antiquities of the Cyclades. [Oak Taylor Smith/ANA-MPA/Ephorate of Antiquities of the Cyclades]