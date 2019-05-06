Body found in river in central Greece
Greek police have found a body in the river Pinios, at the regional unit of Thessaly, a local news website reported on Monday afternoon.
Officers and firemen have cordoned off the area and are expected to use a boat to pull the body out of the water, according to larissanet.gr.
According to information cited by the website, the body probably belongs to a person who disappeared a few days ago in the area.