Greece’s Culture Ministry has revoked the building permit for a controversial nine-story structure that is under construction near the Acropolis in the district of Koukaki, amid protests that the building mars the view of the Parthenon.



The license for Misaraliotou Street building had been granted in October 2018. The ministry said that an inspection by the Central Archaeological Council (KAS), the country’s top advisory body on the protection of antiquities, found that the structure is not in harmony with the surrounding cityscape and will disrupt the view to the ancient citadel.



It added that the 2018 license was issued without a prior decision by the Environment Ministry on guidelines protecting a listed building inside the property.



The ministry said that any challenge to the decision by the property owner would require “an extensive archaeological survey,” as antiquities have been discovered on the site.

