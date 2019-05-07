Greece’s creditors are expected to assess the government’s plans for handouts based on projections of the fiscal space available, in the context of the spring forecasts the European Commission is set to publish on Tuesday.

The representatives of the Greece’s creditors are likely to accept the forecast for primary surplus overruns this year and up to 2022, but are going to be cautious over what should be set in stone from now as permanent measures.

Sources from the creditors also say that any measures taken by Athens will have to be growth-orientated, which is why they recently expressed their opposition to excessive primary surpluses through overtaxation and the systematic curtailing of the Public Investments Program.

It is on this basis that the creditors will discuss the measures that Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos and Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras agreed on Saturday.