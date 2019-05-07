NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Suspect in Palio Faliro murder denies accusations

A man detained in connection to the murder of his 53-year-old sister in the southern Athenian district of Palio Faliro last week is denying any involvement, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported on Tuesday.

The 52-year-old suspect, who was arrested outside his apartment in Kallithea on Monday, reportedly keeps repeating that “he doesn’t know anything” about the crime.

Police has also detained a second man who reportedly hid the main suspect in his summer house in Kalamos, while he was on the run. He is accused of harbouring a criminal.

The 53-year-old victim died in hospital last Friday after being stabbed repeatedly with a sharp object.

