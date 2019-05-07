Mitsotakis confident of ND victory in local, EU vote

Conservative opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday voiced his confidence that his New Democracy party will prevail in local and European Parliament elections on May 26.

“On the night of May 26, after the ballots close, I don’t want a single Greek to doubt that the great political change the country needs is already under way,” Mitsotakis said.

“Enough is enough for the worst government that this country has ever seen. Let’s turn the political page for Greece,” he said.

Mitsotakis added that Alexis Tsipras “probably needs some rest,” in an apparent reference to recent revelations that the prime minister had taken a vacation on a yacht a few weeks after the deadly east Attica fires last summer.

“Don’t worry... [Voters] will soon send him for a permanent vacation after the elections,” Mitsotakis added.

Tsipras is expected to hold a press conference at the Greek capital’s Zappeio Hall on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Tsipras, who will be accompanied by his government’s economic policy officials, is expected to announce a package of new financial measures ahead of general elections later this year.

Earlier on Tuesday, Tsipras met with his economic policy aides at the Maximos Mansion.