A Fortunate Man | Athens | May 9

The Danish Institute is hosting a screening of Billie August's 2018 drama on the perils of ambition, “A Fortunate Man,” on Thursday, May 9. The film will be shown in the original Danish with English subtitles. Copenhagen University's Jan Aage Rasmussen will also be delivering a lecture on the novel on which the film is based, Henrik Pontoppidan’s 1870 “Lykke-Per,” as well as on the Danish notion of “lykke,” which has a more far-reaching meaning than its translation as lucky suggests. The event starts at 6 p.m. and admission is free of charge.



Danish Institute, 14 Herefondos, Plaka, tel 210.324.4644