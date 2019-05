Athens-based performance group Hippo has teamed up with acclaimed Malaysian dancer and choreographer Tony Yap to present Dhanedra Kawade's “Silence Speaks.” The piece, which will be on stage at the Porta Theater from May 9 to 12, addresses the theme of loss and explores how it is experienced by the body. Shows start at 9.30 p.m. and tickets cost 14 euros.



Porta Theater, 59 Mesogeion, Ambelokipi, tel 210.771.1333