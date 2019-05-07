Angelica Liddell | Athens | May 30 & 31

Photo: Luca Del Pia

In “Genesis 6, 6-7,” showing at this year's Athens Festival, genre-defying Spanish artist Angelica Liddell, weaves the myth of Medea to the Old Testament book on the creation – and destruction – of man. Liddell, who last appeared at the acclaimed annual festival five years ago with “All the Sky Above the Earth (The Wendy Syndrome),” is renowned for the ay that she makes the connection between stage representation and personal experience. The performances at the Pireos 260 venue will have Greek and English surtitles, and start at 9 p.m. For reservations and details, visit www.greekfestival.gr. Ticket prices range from 15 to 25 euros.

Pireos 260, 260 Pireos, Tavros, tel 210.928.2900