Pyatt: Greece’s geostrategic location key to stability in the East Med

Greece’s geostrategic location is key to stability in the Eastern Mediterranean, US Ambassador to Athens Geoffrey Pyatt said Tuesday adding that Athens and Washington are taking steps to update their defense cooperation.

“Greece’s geostrategic position is critical to stability along Europe’s Southern Flank,” Pyatt told the 7th annual Exposec-Defenseworld conference in Athens. “That was true in 1947, when the US committed to the Truman Doctrine and the Marshall Plan, and it remains true today, as Greece sits at the nexus of multiple strategic challenges,” he said.

The US ambassador said that “taking into account the current high point in US-Greece relations and the dynamic and challenging regional security environment,” the two sides agreed at US-Greece Strategic Dialogue talks held in Washington last December to update their defense cooperation with a view of facilitating enhanced interoperability, readiness and modernization.

“The US has made it a priority to help keep Greece’s military modernized and capable so that it can be a stabilizing force both diplomatically and militarily,” he said.