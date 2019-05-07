Giakoumakis bullying trial postponed

The trial against nine former students of the Dairy School of Ioannina on charges of causing grievous bodily harm to classmate Vangelis Giakoumakis – a 20-year-old who committed suicide at the school in 2015 – was adjourned until June 6 on Tuesday.

The court in northwestern Greece heard from three witnesses, including a classmate who said she never saw the 20-year-old being bullied.

Another former student, however, said he saw him being chased through corridors and doused with water, punched and locked in closets.