Greeks ‘warmer’ than other Europeans toward migrants, survey finds

Despite frustrations with the European Union, the government, the economy and immigration, the majority of Greeks are more likely to express empathy towards refugees than to blame them for their circumstances, according to a report by More in Common, an international non-profit organization with teams around the world.

After a survey of 2,000 people, the NGO said there is “substantial empathy for the recent newcomers,” who are seen as hard-working and well-intentioned.

“Fully 77 percent believe that migrants are willing to work harder and for lower pay than Greeks, and more than half (56 percent) believe that migrants make efforts to integrate into Greek society,” it said in its report. It added that feelings towards migrants “are warmer than in other European countries where More in Common has undertaken national studies.”

With regard to Greece’s domestic situation 79 percent said that “traditional parties and politicians do not care about people like them.”