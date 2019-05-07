Research gives hope for Mediterranean anemia cure

The results of a research program investigating Mediterranean anemia, or thalassemia, which affects thousands of Greeks, are said to be encouraging that a cure to the disease could be on the horizon, Kathimerini understands.

The program, involving medics at the Thessaloniki’s G. Papanikolaou hospital, has focused on genetic therapy, a technique using genes to treat or prevent disease. Experts believe the findings could lead to a decrease in blood transfusions for patients with thalassemia.

In Greece, there are more than 2,100 patients with the disease requiring frequent blood transfusions, while the number of children being born with the disease is dropping to less than 10 per year.