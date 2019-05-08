The new tender for Public Power Corporation’s coal-fired plants in Meliti and Megalopoli has generated only lukewarm interest from the market, as there is a shared view that the new sale-purchase agreement approved by PPC is barely different to that of the original tender.

Investors are expected to make the most of the extension granted until May 28 to reassess their stance, believing that the European Commission has approved a Greek demand for repeating the tender on the condition that PPC accepts the offers regardless of their level.

They will also factor in PPC’s poor 2018 performance.