French FM condemns Turkey’s actions in Cyprus’ EEZ

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has expressed his country’s support for the sovereign rights of the Republic of Cyprus during a meeting with his Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides in Paris.



According to a press release by the Cyprus Foreign Ministry, the Tuesday meeting focused on energy and Turkey’s illegal actions in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ), which Le Drian condemned saying that Turkey’s actions are unacceptable. Christodoulides thanked Paris for its immediate reaction and unconditional support.



The two ministers also discussed ways of forging a collective EU response on the basis of the provisions in the Treaty of Lisbon, the relevant references in the March 2018 European Council Conclusions on Turkey’s Illegal actions in the Eastern Mediterranean, and the EU's common position within the framework of the EU-Turkey Association Council.



The two ministers also discussed ways of further enhancing bilateral relations between Cyprus and France, particularly in the areas of defense and security.



[Kathimerini Cyprus]