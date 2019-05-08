Russian ambassador voices concern over Prespes deal, East Med tension

Russia’s Ambassador to Greece Andrey Maslov has criticized the Prespes accord, saying that the West is destabilizing the Balkans by pushing North Macedonia to join NATO.

“In recent years, we have been witnessing efforts by certain countries to create a new status quo which will not be based on international law, but on rules of their own making, which they in turn present as the view of the international community,” Maslov told state broadcaster ERT.

“We reject the claim that Russia supposedly wants to expand its influence in the Balkans,” Maslov said, adding that Moscow is only interested in developing bilateral ties with Balkan countries “to the extent that they also wish to do so.”

Commenting on growing tension in the Eastern Mediterranean amid Turkey’s plans for offshore drilling operations inside Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ), Maslov said he hopes all sides will refrain from actions that could escalate tension and raise fresh obstacles toward reaching a peace settlement on the divided island.

“We are concerned about the escalation of tension in the Eastern Mediterranean,” Maslov said. “We deem that any economic activity must comply with international law,” he added.