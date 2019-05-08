Sonar back and forth in search for victims in Cyprus

Search efforts continue for two more slain victims in the serial killer case, with divers and equipment going back and forth between two lakes in rural Nicosia.



Sonar equipment was scheduled to head back to Memi Lake on Wednesday in search for a little girl believed to have been murdered and dumped in the waters of Xiliatios reservoir.



Six-year-old Sierra Graze Seucalliuc is believed to be in a watery grave at the bottom of Memi, dumped one year ago by alleged serial killer Nikos Metaxas who also confessed to killing her mother. The body of Marry Rose Tiburcio, a 38-year-old Filipina, was discovered last month by chance inside a flooded mine shaft in Mitseros, almost a year after she was reported missing along with her daughter. Authorities went on high alert when another slain Filipina was found in the same location days later.



A robotic camera on Wednesday is also said to be scanning the Red Lake, right across from the mine shaft, in search for 30-year-old Maricar Valdez Arquiola from the Philippines who went missing on 13 December 2017. The bodies of a Romanian mother and her child were previously recovered in suitcases after the suspect pointed out where he dumped three suitcases but divers failed to locate the third victim.

A piece of clothing retrieved on Tuesday was said not to be related with Maricar or the overall murder investigation.



Metaxas, a 35-year-old Greek Cypriot army captain and skilled photographer, reportedly confessed to seven murders but it was not clear whether his claims about Sierra were factual. The suspect, who was known online as Orestis, has denied killing more women while he also denied rape allegations launched against him by a young Filipina and aspiring model. Reports said he recorded the rape with his mobile phone and a video could be among many digital files confiscated by police.

Information from concerned citizens is also pouring in with investigators evaluating statements regarding Orestis, who is thought to have targeted a lot more women. Police have not ruled out more possible victims in the case.



In the meantime, sonar data from the Red Lake is said to be going through additional analysis if there is another failure on Wednesday to locate Maricar with a robotic camera. Reports said the body of the Filipina could be underneath the lakebed, covered in mud, which could cause considerable delays in the recovery process. Officials said there is a plan to gather sonar information including underneath the surface of the lakebed.



[Kathimerini Cyprus]

