Horrorant Festival | Athens & Thessaloniki | May 9-15

The Horrorant Festival is back for a sixth year, running simultaneously at Athens' Odeon Opera and Thessaloniki Cineplexx cinemas, with a selection of 25 feature films and even more shorts from Greece and abroad, that promise to thrill horror fans and chill the uninitiated. There are selections from powerhouse Mexico, as well as from Brazil, Argentina, France, Cambodia, Denmark and other parts of the world, which will be shown in their original languages with Greek subtitles.



Odeon Opera, 57 Academias, tel 210.362.2683;

Cineplexx, 61 Giannitson & 34 Koletti, tel 2310.515.351